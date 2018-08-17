This mysterious sea mist drifted in from Luccombe Bay. As soon as it appeared it disappeared. Memories of John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ came to mind. It had quite an eerie quality to it.
Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.
13 thoughts on “Mysterious Sea Mist”
Beautiful
Thank you, Vicki 🙂
John Carpenter … an eerie reference!
Moody, and the colours are beautiful!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 I like to try and attempt to capture atmosphere in a place when I can.
Mystery of nature!!
And I always love a mystery 🙂
The ‘Fog’… I knew I liked you 🙂
🙂
Ooo – spooky!
It sure was!
Gorgeous! Gazing out I’m inspired …
I am happy to inspire you, thank you Diana! 🙂
