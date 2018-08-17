Mysterious Sea Mist

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sea Mist From Luccombe Bay

This mysterious sea mist drifted in from Luccombe Bay. As soon as it appeared it disappeared. Memories of John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ came to mind. It had quite an eerie quality to it.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.

13 thoughts on "Mysterious Sea Mist

