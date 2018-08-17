You can’t help but see chalk cliffs wherever you go on the Isle of Wight, so I couldn’t resist getting closer to the stuff on a walk along the Ventnor coastline. Plus I have a thing about textures.
The island gets its name not from the colour white, but from ‘wight’. There are several explanations but the most likely are:
1. Around 1900 BC the Beaker people arrived – so-called from their distinctive pottery. They called the Island “Wiht” (Weight) meaning raised or what rises over the sea. Then the Romans arrived in 43AD and translated “Wiht” into the name Vectis from the Latin veho meaning “lifting”.
2. 400BC – Iron Age Celts from the Continent gave Wight its name, meaning ‘place of the division, because it is between the two arms of the Solent. It is one of the Island’s few surviving Celtic names.
So how is chalk formed? Well, from dead things of long ago.
Chalk rock (calcium carbonate), a pure form of limestone formed in warm, tropical seas about 100 million years ago in the Cretaceous Period, a time when dinosaurs roamed the planet. Microscopic marine algae, called coccoliths, lived in the ancient sea. Their shells were made of calcite. As the algae died, their bodies sunk to the sea floor and chalk sediment was deposited. Over millions of years layers of chalk sediment were deposits caused compaction of loose sediment into solid chalk rock.
There there lies your geology lesson for the day 🙂
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.
10 thoughts on “Isle of Wight”
I enjoyed my geology lesson very much, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am glad you liked it! 🙂
LikeLike
(EN) So interesting.Great post!
(IT) Così interessante.Fantastico post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, well I ask you this in a very genuine sense as I’ve been a bit confused… when I’ve copied over your location info a few times I’ve noticed its had “Isle of White” (as even this post does – down the bottom). Is that ‘auto-correct’ making a nuisance of itself perhaps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it’s only me confusing myself, lol! I have corrected it now, thank you, Liz! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s most amazing to me is that the place known as Monument Rocks in Kansas is made of precisely this material: also from the Cretaceous period. In fact, the well-known sports team cheer of the University of Kansas (“Rock chalk, Jayhawk!) references the chalk rock, or limestone, found on the campus.
It’s quite something, to look at the maps of the North American continent and see the spread of the great inland sea that covered a huge portion of it in those times. It’s amazing to read the stories written in those rocks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is quite unbelievable and astounding to realize that much of the planet was covered in warm tropical seas with all kinds of strange life forms before we was even considered as a species. It is so interesting that we do have books made of rock and fossillised rock to tell us the story.
LikeLike
It’s great idea to sprinkle a little powdery variety on your blog dear Pete! Thanks 😊💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the encouragement, dear Diana! 🙂
LikeLike