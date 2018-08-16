Something a bit different here, I know. I have a thing about ornate chimney pots, and couldn’t help but feature these here. They are from Rylstone Manor Hotel at Shanklin, but a stone’s throw from Shanklin Chine and set in beautiful gardens. Rylstone Manor was originally built as a gentleman’s residence in 1863 and remained a private residence until 1923. The Manor is of Victorian proportion and incorporates a blend of Gothic, Tudor and Georgian influences. I only took photos of the chimney pots for there was a dark SUV parked out the front of the main buildingt and the image just would not have worked.

I was quite taken how much detail and artistry was put into these tall chimney pots, and how varied the patterning was. They may have had a red glaze on them at sometime in the distant past.

Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.

Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.

