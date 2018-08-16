Something a bit different here, I know. I have a thing about ornate chimney pots, and couldn’t help but feature these here. They are from Rylstone Manor Hotel at Shanklin, but a stone’s throw from Shanklin Chine and set in beautiful gardens. Rylstone Manor was originally built as a gentleman’s residence in 1863 and remained a private residence until 1923. The Manor is of Victorian proportion and incorporates a blend of Gothic, Tudor and Georgian influences. I only took photos of the chimney pots for there was a dark SUV parked out the front of the main buildingt and the image just would not have worked.
I was quite taken how much detail and artistry was put into these tall chimney pots, and how varied the patterning was. They may have had a red glaze on them at sometime in the distant past.
Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.
20 thoughts on “Pots”
They are very beautiful.
Thank you, Anne 🙂
Really individual works of art! My brother, an artist in clay, would really like these.
Thank you, Sandy! They are surely one of kind.
Impressive architectural elements, Pete!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
What a wonderful variety of patterns! I’ve never seen chimney pots like these! They easily merit a post all to themselves… thanks for sharing Pete 🙂
Quite unique and I’m glad you photographed them. I wish I had a peek at the building.
Thank you, Annie 🙂 Perhaps when I revisit I might not find a car there and get the image I wanted.
I love ornate chimney pots and these are magnificent examples. Oh, what lovely plant pots they would make!
They sure would! I should imagine something like that would be very expensive to buy.
Reclamation yards apparently are the places to go, but I have never been to one!
The patterns are fabulous. I don’t know much about chimney pots. It seems they can be found in this country, but I don’t remember noticing them: perhaps because most are far more plain than these. When I started poking around, I learned not only about their purpose, but also that they’re growing in popularity as restoration of old houses increases. I also learned that the old ones, from architectural salvage places, are well, well beyond my budget!
Chimney pots often go unnoticed, even the ornate ones like these, and I think that is what attracts me to them in that they can be quite lovely discoveries if you can look beyond the building as a whole and see the smaller details such as these. Oh yes, I can imagine the old ones are quite expensive especially as many of them are one of a kind. Thank you 🙂
They‘re beautiful and worth showing. What a pity a car spoiled the view of the house. I‘d love to see the whole picture.
Thank you, Susanne, I appreciate that 🙂 Yes, I so wanted to get the the manor in as a whole as it is quite something, but the car would have spoiled it.
Very unique. Artistry and craftsmanship can be found even in some very common items.
In those bygone ages the artisans certainly knew how to put character and beauty into the simpliest of things.
Lovely works of art, Pete.
Thank you, Ellen 🙂
