Rylstone Manor Hotel Shanklin

Something a bit different here, I know. I have a thing about ornate chimney pots, and couldn’t help but feature these here. They are from Rylstone Manor Hotel at Shanklin, but a stone’s throw from Shanklin Chine and set in beautiful gardens. Rylstone Manor was originally built as a gentleman’s residence in 1863 and remained a private residence until 1923. The Manor is of Victorian proportion and incorporates a blend of Gothic, Tudor and Georgian influences. I only took photos of the chimney pots for there was a dark SUV parked out the front of the main buildingt and the image just would not have worked.

I was quite taken how much detail and artistry was put into these tall chimney pots, and how varied the patterning was. They may have had a red glaze on them at sometime in the distant past.

Isle of Wight, England, August 2018 © Pete Hillman.

20 thoughts on “Pots

  7. The patterns are fabulous. I don’t know much about chimney pots. It seems they can be found in this country, but I don’t remember noticing them: perhaps because most are far more plain than these. When I started poking around, I learned not only about their purpose, but also that they’re growing in popularity as restoration of old houses increases. I also learned that the old ones, from architectural salvage places, are well, well beyond my budget!

    • Chimney pots often go unnoticed, even the ornate ones like these, and I think that is what attracts me to them in that they can be quite lovely discoveries if you can look beyond the building as a whole and see the smaller details such as these. Oh yes, I can imagine the old ones are quite expensive especially as many of them are one of a kind. Thank you 🙂

