Watching The Geese

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Greylag goose Anser anser

I think this goose was actually watching me! It was a beautiful start to the day again down by the lake. An easier day beckoned after walking up and down Walla Crag the day before, so what better way to spend but down by the shimmering waters of Derwentwater.

Greylag goose Anser anser

The Greylag geese were certainly enjoying themselves and cooling down.

Derwentwater

This was beautiful stretch of shoreline, looking down the length of the lake, the humpy Catbells to the side.

Derwentwater

Along with the geese folk were out on the water, all having some fun in the morning sun.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

July 2018, Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.