Watching The Geese

I think this goose was actually watching me! It was a beautiful start to the day again down by the lake. An easier day beckoned after walking up and down Walla Crag the day before, so what better way to spend but down by the shimmering waters of Derwentwater.

The Greylag geese were certainly enjoying themselves and cooling down.

This was beautiful stretch of shoreline, looking down the length of the lake, the humpy Catbells to the side.

Along with the geese folk were out on the water, all having some fun in the morning sun.

July 2018, Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

