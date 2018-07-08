Meeting An Old Friend On The Shore

On my walk to Wall Crag I strolled along the shores of Derwentwater and came by an old friend I hadn’t seen for 18 years. We will just call him ‘The Boulder’. I don’t know why but he made an impression on me back then, and I was quite delighted when I came across him once again. Last time I visited the lake was curling around the base of him, which just shows how little rain there has been here in recent months. In the background we can see the distinctive spine of Catbells.

It is hard to tell from a photo, but this stone is fairly huge, and it kind of reminds me of one of those ancient and colossal stone-carved Olmec heads of Mesoamerica.

So to get an idea of scale yours truly has stepped into the frame. I suppose I should have taken my hat off.

The views from this side of the lake are quite spectacular with the wooded slopes of Castle Crag in the centre. It is apparently the site of an old hill fort.

And we have Catbells again with some folk relaxing around the shoreline. Onwards to Walla Crag, but you know all about that already 🙂

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

July 2018, Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

