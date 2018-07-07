Walla Crag – The Descent

On the way down from the fell and passing by a traditional dry stone wall we see Clough Head on the right beyond rollling green pastures.
I thought how lonely and lost those horses looked amidst the enormity of the landscape, and had to try to capture the moment. You may have to click and double-click to see them.
Following the wall and a stoney path down the fell the vista opens up to the valley of Borrowdale where the Brockle Beck runs wild. (This all sounds kind of Lord of The Ringish, don’t you thnk?). I was so taken with the view before me which stretched out for miles and miles into the distance. Clough Head can still be seen on the right.
A glimpse of the stone wall and the path we travel, and can you see how the clouds cast shadows on the fells? I am fascinated how the changing light can transform the landscape.
Looking across Borrowdale we see the Blencathra fells, which are the most northerly in the English Lakes. It is also called ‘Saddleback’, and you can see why. Again amorphous cloud shadows shift over the face of the land.
The path takes us down the slopes towards Rakefoot. Shall we go through the gate? After you …
I had to take this shot just beyond the other side of the gate, leaning on an old dry stone wall, for besides the beauty of the scene, I was taken by all the different layers in the landscape, and the various shades of green. We see the mountain Skiddaw rise up before us like a humped behemoth, and the gentle wooded slopes of Latrigg.
Let’s keep on moving. Crossing the Brockle Beck, now on Chestnut Hill. Keswick is still 2 miles away, but it is still all downhill 🙂
July 2018, Walla Crag, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.
I love the shadows clouds cast on mountains.
I’d love to take in this beautiful scenery in person, and follow the stone fences to see where they lead.
There is so much to explore and soak up around there, and but the few days I spent there I had not even scratched the surface. I would have loved to have followed the beck into the valley of Borrowdale to explore what lay beyond 🙂
Even the Lake District is looking a little dry and dusty! Great photos Pete.
It sure was, and the lake had receded along the shore. Thank you, Jude 🙂
I have walked these paths many times. It’s a wonderful place. Exhilarating even in the rain but on fine days it’s just out of this world.
It really is my kind of place, and a place I could spend many days come rain or shine enjoying being in the great outdoors and close to nature 🙂
Absolutely beautiful. I had forgotten how wonderful hills and valleys are. I grew up with that, but here there are none. We are sea level, the only slopes being man made… like my driveway.
🙂 Thank you, Ted 🙂 You have your own special kind of beauty there which I enjoy seeing though your camera.
Looks like heaven! Lovely images of a beautiful land!
Thank you, Robin 🙂 It sure is a paradise 🙂
Incredible vistas! They are stunning!
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 Each corner you turn there appears something new and beautiful.
Beautiful country I would see without your photos. Thank you.
Thank you, David 🙂 I am pleased you like them so 🙂
A lovely tour! I’ve been to Keswick and Castlerigg stone circle.
Thank you, gillyflower 🙂 Castlerigg is surely something special, isn’t it? It’s placement in the landscape is magical. A future post to come 🙂
The names are wonderful. Walla Crag, Brockle Beck, Skiddaw: what language is influencing these names? Gaelic, perhaps?
The names are quite something special. I believe many are derived from Celtic, Roman, Norse and Anglo-Saxon times, and are quite a mixture. Something I would like to look into more when I have the time.
I’m there with you, gazing into the expanses and shifting shadows. A wonderful journey shared dear Pete! 😊💟
I am pleased you enjoyed the vistas, Diana 🙂 Thank you 🙂
Thank you for such a grand walk to start this Sunday morning 🙂 There is such a feeling of age and history to these mountains.
You are more than welcome, Adele! I am pleased you enjoyed the walk, and thank you for your lovely comment. There must be a lot of history, myth and legend in the area, and something I would like to look more into 🙂
