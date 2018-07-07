Please click on image to enlarge.

This is in response to Liz’s post, ‘Pete’s Dragon’. She has a wonderful blog called ‘Exploring Colour – New Zealand’. She has also written a lovely poem called ‘Ode to Snow Dragon‘. And Candice at ‘This Made me Smile Today’ has also written a lovely poem called ‘Flight of The Snow Dragon‘ in response. Thank you, Liz, for breathing ‘Life’ into my Snow Dragon!

I feel a little bit out of my depth, but here goes:

The Snow Dragon Soars

We may not ever see the Snow Dragon in our lifetime, but she is always there, just rippling under the surface, connecting all and everything that has ever been and ever will be.

Swimming in the Dream Pool of our imaginations. Stirring and stimulating. Lighting the Path, and Opening the Way. We feel her at our sides. She softly caresses, and we can See.

A fleeting glimpse as she rides the mighty ocean waves that brush the top of ancient skies. Gleaming white scales of snow and ice, and a ridge of bones like a jagged mountain range is her spine. She blinds us with her magnificence and her majesty, yet we can see!

She soars through the dark abyss and a myriad points of diamond white light explode around her. They are stilled and they … breathe. New Worlds are Born.

Within Us the Snow Dragon soars.

July 2018, © Pete Hillman.

