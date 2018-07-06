On The Shores of Derwentwater

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Catbells

On a small stretch of the shore between the Keswick Launch and Friar’s Crag I stopped to take in the views. Above is the distinctive humps of Catbells, a name I remembered from 18 years ago, surprisingly for me. The fell rises from the western shore of the lake. The name is derived from ‘cat bield’ a place where wild cats shelter.

Catbells And Causey Pike

We have Catbells again on the left in the above and below images, showing the well-worn pathway up Skelgill Bank. On the right is Causey Pike leading out of frame, which dominates Newlands Valley where it is set. You can just see the summit ‘knobble’, even in the bottom image where Causey Pike is partly obscured by trees.

Catbells And Causey Pike

Below is looking along the lake towards the jaws of the beautifully named Borrowdale. We have Catbells again on the right and Castle Crag down the centre in the distance.

Castle Crag And Catbells

Gliding by near the water’s edge came a family of Greylag geese.

Greylag goose Anser anser and young

And set where it has come to lie some gnarled driftwood, like the bones of something long dead, cast near the shore’s edge.

Derwentwater drifwood

July 2018, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

