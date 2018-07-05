Friar’s Crag is a viewing promontory jutting out over the lake of Derwentwater which offers wonderful views of the surrounding fells towards Borrowdale. The top image is of Walla Crag, and will feature in a future post.
There are several small islands scattered about the lake, and of these two the one on the right is called St Herbert’s Island. It is believed the name of the promontory came about by monks who embarked from the point on pilgrimage to the island.
A few yards from Friar’s Crag is a monument to John Ruskin, the artist and painter, who had very fond memories of the area which made a big impression on him. He described the view from here as one of the three most beautiful scenes in Europe. Castle Crag can be seen centre of the image below.
The images were taken on an evening as the sun was gradually lowering, and the views and atmosphere of the place certainly made a lasting impression on me. I hope you get at least some sense of what I witnessed and experienced.
July 2018, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.
10 thoughts on “Views From Friar’s Crag”
I have fond memories of this place. We holidayed in Keswick in 2014 and loved to walk down to the shore and Friar’s Crag each evening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I last visited 2000, before I had a digital camera. It is a lovely evening stroll down there alongside the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beautiful place. The name resonates for some reason, but I couldn’t find any reference to it in literature or poetry. There certainly was a good bit written about the Earls of Derwent Water and the beautiful scenery, though. It surely is beautiful. Have you taken one of the wooden boats that apparently carry people from place to place?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Linda 🙂 It does hold a special kind of magic here. I have taken some boat pics, but have yet to sort through them properly yet.
LikeLike
This looks like a peaceful spot – the air fresh, clean and filled with birdsong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure is, Eliza! You can’t beat that fresh, clean air and the sound of birds from the trees. This is my kinda place to be 🙂
LikeLike
Definitely Pete. Our beautiful Snow Dragon, aka Pete’s Dragon, originally came from Castle Crag. Deep down I know this to be true 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it, Liz! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great shots. The last one is just wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much, Suzanne 🙂 I really like that view down the lake, too 🙂
LikeLike