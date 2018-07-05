Views From Friar’s Crag

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Derwentwater

Friar’s Crag is a viewing promontory jutting out over the lake of Derwentwater which offers wonderful views of the surrounding fells towards Borrowdale. The top image is of Walla Crag, and will feature in a future post.

Derwentwater

There are several small islands scattered about the lake, and of these two the one on the right is called St Herbert’s Island. It is believed the name of the promontory came about by monks who embarked from the point on pilgrimage to the island.

Derwentwater

A few yards from Friar’s Crag is a monument to John Ruskin, the artist and painter, who had very fond memories of the area which made a big impression on him. He described the view from here as one of the three most beautiful scenes in Europe. Castle Crag can be seen centre of the image below.

Derwentwater

The images were taken on an evening as the sun was gradually lowering, and the views and atmosphere of the place certainly made a lasting impression on me. I hope you get at least some sense of what I witnessed and experienced.

July 2018, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Views From Friar’s Crag

  2. What a beautiful place. The name resonates for some reason, but I couldn’t find any reference to it in literature or poetry. There certainly was a good bit written about the Earls of Derwent Water and the beautiful scenery, though. It surely is beautiful. Have you taken one of the wooden boats that apparently carry people from place to place?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.