View From The Shore Posted on 05/07/201805/07/2018 by Pete Hillman This is one of the views from across Derwentwater, a large body of water in the Lake District National Park, Cumbria. The last time I visited here was 18 years ago. I wonder why I left it so long when there is so much beauty here amidst nature. July 2018, © Pete Hillman.
25 thoughts on “View From The Shore”
Enjoy your holiday, Pete!
Thank you, Eliza! I am back now. No PC or mobile phone. It was fabulous to get a way for a short while 🙂
I look forward to seeing your posts.
Thank you, Eliza 🙂
Wonderful view!
Thank you, Pepix 🙂 The lake is surrounded by such views 🙂
Beautiful place.
Thank you, Ted, it sure is 🙂
Very nice Pete, I’m heading up to the lakes myself next week for a few days, hoping to find High Brown Fritillary.
Thank you, Brian 🙂 I got excited and thought I had got one, but it was the other. No indented spot. I really hope you get your High Brown! Its a beautiful part of the country, and I am sure you will have awonderful time there.
Thanks Pete, I’ll be trying Arnside for the frits it’s a know site, went last year but too early.
Well, no smart phone but I’m glad you had your camera! Beautiful… 😊
Thank you very much, Annie 🙂
A reminder of how beautiful northern England is. Glad you enjoyed your holiday!
I haven’t been to the Lake District since a childhood visit but keep meaning to go back. I have explored it through Arthur Ransome’s famous books in the meantime 🙂
Thank you, Adele 🙂 It can be quite the magical adventure with so much beauty to explore 🙂
Beautiful photo!
Thank you 🙂
In sunshine there is no better place for views though Scotland is pretty good as well, And Wales. And Cornwall 🙂
In fact when the sun is shining the UK has some of the most spectacular scenery in the world.
I couldn’t agree with you more, Jude!
In reading about the place, I learned that fells is a word for what we call hills, and these surely are lovely. I like the sinuous curve along the top of the hill in the photo.
We call them hills, too, but in this area they are commonly called fells. There are also mountains here, too. I was trying to find the name of the fell in the image, I am a one for knowledge of places. I will have to try harder. Thank you, Linda 🙂
Quite the breathtaking scenery!
Thank you, Sandy 🙂 It sure is! 🙂
Enjoy your stay in the beauty of our amazing nature!!
Thank you, Anita 🙂 I was only away for a few days and I am back now 🙂
