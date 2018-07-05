View From The Shore

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Derwentwater

This is one of the views from across Derwentwater, a large body of water in the Lake District National Park, Cumbria. The last time I visited here was 18 years ago. I wonder why I left it so long when there is so much beauty here amidst nature.

July 2018, © Pete Hillman.

25 thoughts on “View From The Shore

  6. A reminder of how beautiful northern England is. Glad you enjoyed your holiday!

    I haven’t been to the Lake District since a childhood visit but keep meaning to go back. I have explored it through Arthur Ransome’s famous books in the meantime 🙂

  8. In sunshine there is no better place for views though Scotland is pretty good as well, And Wales. And Cornwall 🙂
    In fact when the sun is shining the UK has some of the most spectacular scenery in the world.

    • We call them hills, too, but in this area they are commonly called fells. There are also mountains here, too. I was trying to find the name of the fell in the image, I am a one for knowledge of places. I will have to try harder. Thank you, Linda 🙂

