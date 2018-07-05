Dark Green Fritillary Argynnis aglaja

Posted on by Pete Hillman

This is a first for me. It is quite a fast-flying butterfly, so I was thankful it took a fancy to this thistle. The golden ground colour of the upperwings is immediately striking, yet the green-washed underside with the pale reflective blotches is also quite something as can be seen in the last image. The pink hue is the reflection from the thistle flower.

It favours open country like downland and coastal dunes, but was quite happy where I found it atop the fells.

July 2018, Walla Crag, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

28 thoughts on “Dark Green Fritillary Argynnis aglaja

    • Thank you, Ark 🙂 Very trully said. I saw a couple of other species which were new to me whilst I was up there but they where just to flighty in the heat of the day to get any shots in. I count myself lucky to have got these 🙂

  3. Congratulations Pete!!These images are wonderful Pete!! It looks so nice with the color of the thistle flower and the more soft color of the beautiful butterfly. Lovely!!!

  5. Very pretty and congrats on the sighting! I don’t think that I’ve ever seen one. But we have some good quality downland around here so I will look out for them next time I’m walking there.

  8. Terrific captures, Pete. Not easy with butterflies! Our Great Spangled Frittilaries ought to be starting to be seen soon. In July and August we usually have lots of them since my yard is covered with their larval host plants –violets.

