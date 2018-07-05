Dark Green Fritillary Argynnis aglaja

This is a first for me. It is quite a fast-flying butterfly, so I was thankful it took a fancy to this thistle. The golden ground colour of the upperwings is immediately striking, yet the green-washed underside with the pale reflective blotches is also quite something as can be seen in the last image. The pink hue is the reflection from the thistle flower.

It favours open country like downland and coastal dunes, but was quite happy where I found it atop the fells.

July 2018, Walla Crag, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

