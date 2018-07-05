This is a first for me. It is quite a fast-flying butterfly, so I was thankful it took a fancy to this thistle. The golden ground colour of the upperwings is immediately striking, yet the green-washed underside with the pale reflective blotches is also quite something as can be seen in the last image. The pink hue is the reflection from the thistle flower.
It favours open country like downland and coastal dunes, but was quite happy where I found it atop the fells.
July 2018, Walla Crag, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.
28 thoughts on “Dark Green Fritillary Argynnis aglaja”
Beautiful, Pete. All the more special when one can get a shot of a butterfly never photographed before.
Thank you, Ark 🙂 Very trully said. I saw a couple of other species which were new to me whilst I was up there but they where just to flighty in the heat of the day to get any shots in. I count myself lucky to have got these 🙂
So difficult to get butterfly shots…and these are beautiful!
Thank you, Sandy 🙂
Sure!
Congratulations Pete!!These images are wonderful Pete!! It looks so nice with the color of the thistle flower and the more soft color of the beautiful butterfly. Lovely!!!
Thank you very much, Anita 🙂 It was a lovely surprise for me indeed! 🙂
These are fantastic photographs!
Thank you, Anne 🙂
Very pretty and congrats on the sighting! I don’t think that I’ve ever seen one. But we have some good quality downland around here so I will look out for them next time I’m walking there.
Thank you, Adele 🙂 They are beautiful and I hope you get a sighting there.
Wow! Amazing colours at the wings that fit exactly the thistle! Great!
Thank you, Pepix 🙂
A very simple but pretty pattern and color combination. Nice shots.
Thank you, David 🙂
Terrific captures, Pete. Not easy with butterflies! Our Great Spangled Frittilaries ought to be starting to be seen soon. In July and August we usually have lots of them since my yard is covered with their larval host plants –violets.
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 No matter how quick you might be they can be off in a split second, so yes not easy at all! I hope you get some shots of your Great Spangled Frittilaries there!
Thanks, Pete, I’ll try!
Nice shots Pete, they are tricky to pin down!
Thank you, Brian 🙂 They sure are! I wish I had more time there to have got some of the others I missed, but you can’t have everything 🙂
I spotted my first (and only) one of these on Therfield Common last year. Big aren’t they? I saw someone post that there are plenty on the Common this year, so I am inspired to go back. Cheers.
I did see one that was fairly big it wasn’t stopping for anything or anybody. I hope you get to see one of these again!
I will look at our recent captures to see if the Fritillary here is the same. Wings look close, but the body is questionable. Of course you know my lack of knowledge 😀😀
I had to get the butterfly book out for this one myself, just to be sure 🙂
Thistle and butterfly a winning duo. Lovely photos Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 They do compliment each other.
These are wonderful shots Pete. A butterfly I have yet to see.
Thank you, Jude 🙂 I was lucky to get these as they moved so quickly and usuallly just fluttered by.
