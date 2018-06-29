Of Silver And Gold

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Inlaid Grass-veneer Crambus pascuella

I don’t know why but I get a lot of these moths visit in the garden, and I often disturb them on an evening when watering the garden. I really like the way the sunlight catches its scales and reflects almost like silver and gold. I am also taken by the beautiful distinctive patterning. All on a moth about 12mm (half an inch) long. It also has quite a beautiful name:  Inlaid Grass-veneer (Crambus pascuella).

Inlaid Grass-veneer Crambus pascuella

When viewed from above they can look kind of strange and alien with their twiglike legs.

Inlaid Grass-veneer Crambus pascuella

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

