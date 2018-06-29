Of Silver And Gold

I don’t know why but I get a lot of these moths visit in the garden, and I often disturb them on an evening when watering the garden. I really like the way the sunlight catches its scales and reflects almost like silver and gold. I am also taken by the beautiful distinctive patterning. All on a moth about 12mm (half an inch) long. It also has quite a beautiful name: Inlaid Grass-veneer (Crambus pascuella).

When viewed from above they can look kind of strange and alien with their twiglike legs.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

