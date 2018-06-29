Ghosts In The Weir

I see the white wisps of a great horse being swept along on a rolling wave.

I see a young lost soul looking out from a dark hollow shaped like a heart.

I see the rippling spine of a soaring Snow Dragon as it swoops and glides by.

I see an ancient stone colossus peering through the misty curtain of time.

What do you … see …?

These were amongst my first experiments with shutter speed and water. And I suppose my imagination can get the better of me sometimes 🙂

November 2016, local canal, Staffordshire. © Pete Hillman

