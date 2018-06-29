Another World

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Other World

This is a tiny water droplet probably less than 1mm (0.04in) in diameter on the underside of a leaf. To get an idea of scale the leaf vein is just at the opposite corner of the picture.

Within that water droplet could be another world, with its own universe and its own sun and moon. With its own lands and peoples.

If you click on the image and gaze long enough into the tiny orb of water, you may just get a glimpse of this other world …

July 2017 © Pete Hillman.

