Something else slightly different … One day I found this one sitting on my bench at the bottom of the garden as cool as, well, I nearly said as cool as a cucumber, but I should say cat really! I have taken some liberties with the coloring, as cats don’t normally come like this, obviously 🙂
4 thoughts on “What’s New Pussy Cat?”
It does look like one ‘cool cat’! I like your processing and spot color!
Thank you very much, Denise 🙂 There is just that special something about cat’s eyes, and I couldn’t but help accentuate them.
Regarding this and the prior post – different is good.
Thank you, David 🙂 I really appreciate that!
