The crow black
dropped his sack
at my dusty feet
As the sun beat down
on the dying ground
even the desert had to shy away
A single hooded eye
that told no lie
pierced my very soul!
And a cracked voice spoke
a riddle to evoke
from the haze of a distant dream
“Catch the Moon!
Catch it soon!
Before thine end …”
Something a little different from the norm, I know … © Pete Hillman 2017
6 thoughts on “Catching The Moon”
Great poem and image! I love crows and ravens … they are very mystical!
Thank you, Denise 🙂 I was a little tentitive posting this here.
Don’t stop now, you’re on a roll 😀
Thank you, Ted 🙂
Great poem!
Thank you 🙂
