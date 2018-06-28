Catching The Moon

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Rook Corvus frugilegus

The crow black
dropped his sack
at my dusty feet

As the sun beat down
on the dying ground
even the desert had to shy away

A single hooded eye
that told no lie
pierced my very soul!

And a cracked voice spoke
a riddle to evoke
from the haze of a distant dream

“Catch the Moon!
Catch it soon!
Before thine end …”

Something a little different from the norm, I know … © Pete Hillman 2017

6 thoughts on "Catching The Moon

