Catching The Moon

The crow black

dropped his sack

at my dusty feet

As the sun beat down

on the dying ground

even the desert had to shy away

A single hooded eye

that told no lie

pierced my very soul!

And a cracked voice spoke

a riddle to evoke

from the haze of a distant dream

“Catch the Moon!

Catch it soon!

Before thine end …”

Something a little different from the norm, I know … © Pete Hillman 2017

