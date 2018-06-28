Beauty In Survival

This is a moth called the Buff-tip (Phalera bucephala), although I guess one might not think it to be a moth on first appearance. One of its ways of continuing survival is to mimic a broken off piece of a birch twig, right down to that silvery dusting on top.

Even though I have seen this kind of thing before, I am still in awe of what nature presents to us all!

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

