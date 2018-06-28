This is a moth called the Buff-tip (Phalera bucephala), although I guess one might not think it to be a moth on first appearance. One of its ways of continuing survival is to mimic a broken off piece of a birch twig, right down to that silvery dusting on top.
Even though I have seen this kind of thing before, I am still in awe of what nature presents to us all!
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
Advertisements
15 thoughts on “Beauty In Survival”
Good camouflage … great photos, Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anki 🙂 The camouflage is quite amazing!
LikeLike
O Gods… this is so cute!!! ❤ And they are great phOtOs, as usual!! 😀 True, at first sight, especially from the front, one would not think it was a moth, but rather a big, bearlike bumblebee .. ❤ ..or something else..even something belonging to another place than the Animal Kingdom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like your description of a ‘big, bearlike bumblebee’! It is kinda cute for moth, thank you 🙂
LikeLike
(Great camouflage) !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my…terrific shots, Pete! Excellent photography!
I am also interested in photography and active on flickr. Here is the link.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/inair/
In fact, I have given a link from may blog site to flickr photos and vice versa 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Indira 🙂 I have just visited your Flickr site and was delighted by a most wonderful feast of excellent photos! Thank you for sharing 🙂
LikeLike
Wonderful closeup captures, Pete, and what an interesting camouflage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 The detail these moths express is quite interesting 🙂
LikeLike
He’s awesome
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Erin 🙂
LikeLike
Amazing! It looks just like a miniature log.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 It sure does!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb photos Pete. Every time I think I have seen Nature’s ultimate in camouflage along comes something like this and once again I too am ” … in awe of what nature presents …”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nature is full of wonder and fascination, and I will never tire of it 🙂 Thank you, David 🙂
LikeLike