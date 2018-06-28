Beauty In Survival

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Buff-tip Phalera bucephala

This is a moth called the Buff-tip (Phalera bucephala), although I guess one might not think it to be a moth on first appearance. One of its ways of continuing survival is to mimic a broken off piece of a birch twig, right down to that silvery dusting on top.

Buff-tip Phalera bucephala

Even though I have seen this kind of thing before, I am still in awe of what nature presents to us all!

Buff-tip Phalera bucephala

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

15 thoughts on “Beauty In Survival

  2. O Gods… this is so cute!!! ❤ And they are great phOtOs, as usual!! 😀 True, at first sight, especially from the front, one would not think it was a moth, but rather a big, bearlike bumblebee .. ❤ ..or something else..even something belonging to another place than the Animal Kingdom.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  8. Superb photos Pete. Every time I think I have seen Nature’s ultimate in camouflage along comes something like this and once again I too am ” … in awe of what nature presents …”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.