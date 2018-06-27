Hooked Posted on 27/06/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer Beautiful Hook-tip (Laspeyria flexula), June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Hooked”
Great shots Pete.
Thank you, Brian 🙂 First time I got the trap out and there where quite a few of these beauties! 🙂
Very attractive moth. It’s eye matches the ground cover, great detail!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
