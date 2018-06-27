Full Moon Rising Posted on 27/06/2018 by Pete Hillman Last evening’s full moon. June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Full Moon Rising”
Perfection. x
I just can’t help myself, but I just have to snap the moon even though I have snapped it many times before 🙂 Thank you 🙂
”Giant steps are what you take … walking on the moon.”
– Police –
I remember it well, Ark! 🙂 I mean the song, ’cause I have never stepped on the moon 😉
