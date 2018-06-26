Always There – 10 years to the day. Posted on 26/06/201826/06/2018 by Pete Hillman The video is showing its age, but my Mom always loved her colourful and characterful garden windmills (which are featured in the video) flowers, and the natural world. The rose I planted in her memory, is still going strong 🙂 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Always There – 10 years to the day.”
Beautiful, Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Liz 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful images and music, Pete. With your love of the nature, the apple did not
fall far from the tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really appreciate that, Sandy. Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a great tribute to your mother 🙂
It made me cru, I do miss my father so often, although he died in 1991
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cecile 🙂 Time seems to have no meaning when you lose those close to you. I miss both my parents, but think of them often 🙂
LikeLike