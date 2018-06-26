Always There – 10 years to the day.

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Rose

The video is showing its age, but my Mom always loved her colourful and characterful garden windmills (which are featured in the video) flowers, and the natural world. The rose I planted in her memory, is still going strong 🙂

6 thoughts on “Always There – 10 years to the day.

