Every few years (actually quite a few numbers of years can pass) and one of these beautiful Opium Poppies (Papaver somniferum) will just appear out of nowhere in my back garden. This one is quite a monster in size and has many heads like the mythical Hydra.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

