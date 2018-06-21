Sycamore Piercer Pammene aurita

This little moth with a forewing length of up to 6.5mm (around a quarter of an inch) found me by landing on my t-shirt late yesterday afternoon.

The colouring can vary from brownish to orangey-brown, with a distinct pale orange dorsal patch which can be seen quite clearly in the above image.

The adult can be seen June to August in woodland, parkland, hedgerows and gardens. It was first discovered in Britain in 1943, and since then it become widely established in England and Wales, and has been expanding its range steadily northwards. The caterpillar feeds on the seeds of Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus).

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

