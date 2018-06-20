A Surprise Garden Visitor Today

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Comma Polygonia c-album

This one of those moments when I was just about to photo a flower nestled in the back of the garden border when this beautiful Comma Polygonia c-album butterfly alighted on a flower right before my lens. It was so intent on feeding it hardly noticed me clicking away at all.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

