It is as the title states but after the event. This fairly large toad was found in one of my garden watering cans, and I can only guess it hopped in there when the can was on its side at some stage. Thankfully it was released unharmed near my garden pond where it hopped away and swam for cover.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

Common Toad Bufo bufo, June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements