I came across this lovely couple as I was walking through the local fields. They are conopid flies, or thick-headed flies, which frequent hedgerows and flowery meadows where they feed on nectar or pollen. The larvae are parasites which feed on wasps and bees.
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Sicus ferrugineus”
Love is definitely in the air in your neck of the woods!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure is, Anne!
LikeLike
I like the patterns in their wings… as they do their “thing!” Lol! 😄 Love the bright yellow flower, is that a Buttercup? 🌼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! 🙂 Thank you, Jill 🙂 Yes, the flower is a buttercup.
LikeLiked by 1 person