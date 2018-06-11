Sicus ferrugineus

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sicus ferrugineus mating

I came across this lovely couple as I was walking through the local fields. They are conopid flies, or thick-headed flies, which frequent hedgerows and flowery meadows where they feed on nectar or pollen. The larvae are parasites which feed on wasps and bees.

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

