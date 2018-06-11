Sicus ferrugineus

I came across this lovely couple as I was walking through the local fields. They are conopid flies, or thick-headed flies, which frequent hedgerows and flowery meadows where they feed on nectar or pollen. The larvae are parasites which feed on wasps and bees.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements