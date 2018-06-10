Love On The River Bank

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Banded Demoiselle Calopteryx splendens mating

The air above the local river was alive with these Banded Demoiselle Calopteryx splendens as they courted on the banks. I found this happy couple making a love heart. The male is the shiny blue one on the right, the golden-green female on the left.

Banded Demoiselle Calopteryx splendens female

After a few minutes the male flew off leaving the female behind in the sun.

Banded Demoiselle Calopteryx splendens female

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, local river, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Love On The River Bank

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.