Love On The River Bank

The air above the local river was alive with these Banded Demoiselle Calopteryx splendens as they courted on the banks. I found this happy couple making a love heart. The male is the shiny blue one on the right, the golden-green female on the left.

After a few minutes the male flew off leaving the female behind in the sun.

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, local river, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

