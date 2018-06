This is one of those moths that can be easily disturbed during the day. It is called Straw Dot Rivula sericealis, it is only small, and they normally only fly a short distance before settling down again, usually head down and tail up, may be to resemble the face of a small rodent. This one landed on Field Horsetail.

June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

