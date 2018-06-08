Comfrey

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Rough Comfrey Symphytum asperum

I am not entirely sure, but this might be Rough Comfrey Symphytum asperum, with its pale blue flowers. There were many of these near the bank of the River Severn attracting all kinds of insects.





May 2018, banks of the River Severn, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman

4 thoughts on “Comfrey

  2. Both flowers and leaves look like Comfrey to me. I have similar photos from the Herb Garden in our Royal Botanic Gardens. Some of my photos show pale blue flowers and some show a pinkish colour, so not sure if it was different light, focal lengths (which change many colours), or a different variety.

    Just checked Google Images and there are purple varieties too. I never knew that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • I only ever thought there was Common Comfrey, which I see a lot of around here locally on my walks, but there are a few varieties as you say. They readly cross as well, so different variations around, too. I had never seen one with the pale blue hues before, which covered quite a stretch near the river. The buds start off pink and then change to blue as they open. I think the purple maybe Russian Comfrey.

      Like

      Reply

