Afloat in the water heading with purpose to the bank …
Single file in a line they go …
Finding lush green to feed upon.
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
Canada Goose Branta canadensis adults and goslings, May 2018, the pond, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman
19 thoughts on “A Proud And Beautiful Family”
Nice shots. I find mother ducks and geese with their chicks fun to watch.
Thank you, David 🙂 They are quite a joy to see and observe.
Yes, this is why I LOVE spring! Fuzzy babies all around!
🙂 Me too 🙂
So sweet to see such a large family.
I haven’t seen any goslings yet, your shots are indeed a treat!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 I have been fortunate to have seen a few around recently.
What a lovely series. Those chicks are gorgeous.
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 I was lucky to be at the right place at the right time.
Canada Geese ?
Yes, Ted, they are. I guess I should have put that in somewhere. Time for a quick edit. Thank you for reminding me! 🙂
So cute. I love to see them.
Thank you, Susanne 🙂 They are so cute! 🙂
They’re gorgeous! Did you have a holiday here in May – there’s been a few photos you’ve posted from this location I think?
Thank you, Liz 🙂 You are right, I have posted a few from this location back in May. I just had a day trip out. I hadn’t been here for many years, and my very first photos were of these Canada Geese purposefully crossing this pond to get to the other side so the young ones could feed on the grass.
Thanks Pete!
🙂
Sooo cute, the little ones!
They sure are, Pepix 🙂
