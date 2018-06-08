A Proud And Beautiful Family

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Canada Goose Branta canadensis goslings

Afloat in the water heading with purpose to the bank …

Canada Goose Branta canadensis goslings

Single file in a line they go …

Finding lush green to feed upon.

Canada Goose Branta canadensis gosling

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

Canada Goose Branta canadensis adults and goslings, May 2018, the pond, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman

