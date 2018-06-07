The Beautiful Eye of A Rose Posted on 07/06/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer June 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “The Beautiful Eye of A Rose”
I did as instructed and it was hypnotically lovely!

Thank you, Cathy 🙂 I am glad you was drawn in 🙂

Very pretty.

Thank you, David 🙂

Your garden must be a marvel, to contain all these beauties. The color and texture of this one is delightful.

It is quite colourful now the bedding plants are blooming and many of the rose buds are opening up, thank you, Linda 🙂
