Orange-tip Anthocharis cardamines Posted on 06/06/2018 by Pete Hillman One of my very favourite butterflies the male Orange-tip, named so for obvious reasons. May 2018, banks of the River Severn, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
10 thoughts on “Orange-tip Anthocharis cardamines”
What a beauty! I guess it could be hard to mistake (and easy to ID) this butterfly. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sally 🙂 Yes one of the easier ones to id, although the whiter female can get confused with other Whites at times. One I always love to see 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a nice touch of color to grab your eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure is, Sandy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done for getting such a clear photograph! Alas, this still eludes me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anne 🙂 I have seen a few around and about this year but this is the first time I have managed to get a shot in, and this was awkward because of the angle and vegetation.
LikeLike
Wow! That’s a lovely shot. I have only seen these around Ludlow and flying, not settling. So no photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jude 🙂 I don’t see many of these settled, either, so I was lucky with this one which appeared to be enjoying the Comfrey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tried so often to catch one of these wonderful butterflies, but they are always in a hurry. I’m glad you catched one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are a tricky one, always in a hurry as you say! Thank you, Pepix 🙂
LikeLike