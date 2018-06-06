Orange-tip Anthocharis cardamines

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Orange-tip Anthocharis cardamines

One of my very favourite butterflies the male Orange-tip, named so for obvious reasons.

May 2018, banks of the River Severn, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman

10 thoughts on “Orange-tip Anthocharis cardamines

    • Thank you, Anne 🙂 I have seen a few around and about this year but this is the first time I have managed to get a shot in, and this was awkward because of the angle and vegetation.

