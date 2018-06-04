The Cinnabar Tyria jacobaeae

Posted on by Pete Hillman

The Cinnabar Tyria jacobaeae

The fields were full of these most distinctive day-flying moths, which I chased along with the Pheasant. These were a little easier to chase, but they knew you was getting close and would fly a short distance to another part of the field, sometimes even before you could put eye to camera.

June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

