The fields were full of these most distinctive day-flying moths, which I chased along with the Pheasant. These were a little easier to chase, but they knew you was getting close and would fly a short distance to another part of the field, sometimes even before you could put eye to camera.
June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.
Advertisements
7 thoughts on “The Cinnabar Tyria jacobaeae”
What a beautiful moth with brillant colours!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Pepix 🙂 One that certainly stands out from the crowd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seen a few about Pete but no joy getting an image! Worse still saw several Mother Shiptons on Sunday and every single on flew as I focused, it was as though they can detect the camera.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is most frustrating when you can’t even get a shot in. I suppose it makes it more of a satisfaction when you finally get a good shot in the end. Some days are like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True to the nature of moths and butterflies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful shot Pete, sounds like you got your exercise with these moths!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 Oh I certainly got my excercise alright! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person