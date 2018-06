Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

These are now popping up in the fields around and about. I have a thing for poppies of al kinds, but I do love the bright red against the greenery. Their tissue-thin crinkled petals catch and hold the light so beautifully, and change so as the light does.

Common Poppy Papaver rhoeas, June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

