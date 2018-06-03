This was quite a bold fly which appeared not to be bothered by me invading its space as I maneuvered myself and my camera about it, fiddling with the camera settings during the changeable light.
June 2018, local woodland margin, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
6 thoughts on “Common Awl Robberfly Neoitamus cyanurus”
Great detail!
Thank you, Anne 🙂 It was a well-behaved subject and kept still for the photo shoot 🙂
Wonderful, Pete! Absolutely amazing pictures!
Thank you very much, Anki 🙂
Very impressive !!
Thank you, Ted! I usually find these flies sitting and eating other flies they have hunted and caught.
