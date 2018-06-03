A Colourful Visitor To My Kitchen

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Oxyporus rufus

This little rove beetle called Oxyporus rufus was on my kitchen windowsill this afternoon. It is only very small, but rather colourful, and it can fly pretty well. If you zoom in on the third and final image you can see how well packed and neatly folded its wings are behind their casings, and how fine they are out in the open in the second image.

Oxyporus rufus

Oxyporus rufus

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit close

June 2018, in house, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 105mm macro lens with Raynox 250 converter

