Red Clover Trifolium pratense Posted on 02/06/2018 by Pete Hillman One of the many delights to be found in a wild flower meadow. Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.
8 thoughts on “Red Clover Trifolium pratense”
Yes it is a delight Pete, I love red clover!
🙂
I like them too! Wonderful sweet little flower!
They sure are, Pepix! 🙂
During my current travels, I’ve found this plant in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas. It grows in Texas, too, and I’m sure I would have found it in Oklahoma if I’d stopped. Our ag people say there’s an early and late blooming version here, which is interesting. It is a lovely plant that can be overlooked, just because it’s so common.
It is lovely to know you get enjoy over there too, in many states 🙂
One of my favourites. Lovely Pete!
Mine too! Thank you 🙂
