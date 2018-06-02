Red Clover Trifolium pratense

Posted on by Pete Hillman

One of the many delights to be found in a wild flower meadow.

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

8 thoughts on “Red Clover Trifolium pratense

  3. During my current travels, I’ve found this plant in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas. It grows in Texas, too, and I’m sure I would have found it in Oklahoma if I’d stopped. Our ag people say there’s an early and late blooming version here, which is interesting. It is a lovely plant that can be overlooked, just because it’s so common.

