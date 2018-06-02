Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
I always hear these birds on my walks through the local fields or the woods, but rarely see them. On the two occasions I have seen them they have flapped out of nowhere before my eyes and have scared me half to death! Plodding through a very wet meadow chasing Cinnabar moths (a future blog), this one came screeching and flapping out of tall grass right before my eyes. He only flew a short distance before landing and vanishing. How an earth a bright red-faced bird of this size can vanish in a sea of green is beyond me. But then he bobbed his distinctive head up and I managed to get one decent shot before it took off again. Despite my best efforts and very soggy trousers I could not find him again.
May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.
9 thoughts on “Pleasant Pheasant”
Such a lovely shot. Better by being mostly hidden I think.
Thank you, Jude 🙂 One day I might get more of it if I am lucky and quick enough! 🙂
There’s not many of them in these part of Sweden but we some at the farm last week.
It has a ‘hide-and-seek’ look about him: you can’t catch me!
🙂
Looks like you disturbed him!! 🙂
I did 🙂
Excellent photo Pete, a good game of Hide and Seek going on.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 A good game and the pheasant won! 🙂
