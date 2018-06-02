Pleasant Pheasant

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Pheasant Phasianus colchicus male

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

I always hear these birds on my walks through the local fields or the woods, but rarely see them. On the two occasions I have seen them they have flapped out of nowhere before my eyes and have scared me half to death! Plodding through a very wet meadow chasing Cinnabar moths (a future blog), this one came screeching and flapping out of tall grass right before my eyes. He only flew a short distance before landing and vanishing. How an earth a bright red-faced bird of this size can vanish in a sea of green is beyond me. But then he bobbed his distinctive head up and I  managed to get one decent shot before it took off again. Despite my best efforts and very soggy trousers I could not find him again.

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Pleasant Pheasant

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.