Remember This?

I uncovered this larva underneath the basin of my bird bath back at the start of April, and did not know at the time what it might grow up to be. I thought it might be either a beetle or a moth. Anyway, periodically I have been lifting the top of the bird bath off to see what was happening, and then one day towards the end of April I discovered this:

The larva had turned into a bright coloured pupa still surrounded by its fine and cosy cotton bed linen. I still watched it, and it became darker red and seemed to shrivel smaller and I thought it may have died. I still watched it, and only yesterday, last day of May, I noticed this:

With the naked eye I could not make out the detail, but it appeared to have become transparent which gave me hope that whatever was inside was still alive. Now today, after coming home from work and peeking under the bird bath, I discovered an empty package. Whatever was in there had finally transformed and broke out into a new life as an adult insect, and I thought I might never know what had become of it. Until I opened up this pic and zoomed in and recognised a forewing marking I had seen many times before!

Above is a photo of the adult moth I took last year. It is called the Small Magpie Eurrhypara hortulata. It amazes me to think that white grub in his silk bed had transformed into something so completely different and so beautiful. I shall miss peeking under my bird bath 🙂

