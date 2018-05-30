Field of A Wondrous Blue

Flax Linum usitatissimum

The air was heavy and hot as thunderstorms roamed the land. I rounded a bend near the river and a space opened up in the greenery by a huge old oak tree. Beyond was such a vision I had never seen before. A field of blue. Pastel blue. So much blue it was as if the sky above had fragmented and fell to earth. It took my breath away …

Of course it wasn’t the sky but cultivated Flax Linum usitatissimum, or Linseed as it is also called.

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

