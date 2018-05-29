Day-flying Moth Mother Shipton

This beautifully marked moth is often seeing flying during the day where it will alight on flowers to feed. If you look at the forewings you may make out a face on each one with a beady eye, a long nose and a gaping moth, resembling a witch or an old hag. The face apparently resembles that of a real person, a prophet called Mother Shipton who died in 1591.

I found this one in a local field rich in wild flowers, which is its preference. The adults can be seen on the wing from May to early July. The larva feed on a variety of clovers and grasses. Common in England and Wales, scarcer elsewhere.

Mother Shipton Euclidia mi, May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

