I haven’t seen this trully beautiful small butterfly for some years around here, in fact the last time I photographed it was 10 years to the month. It was certainly making the most of this White Clover.
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.
Advertisements
13 thoughts on “Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas”
How lovely. I haven’t seen many of these either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are always a joy to see, Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t think I have ever seen one of these. Beautifully captured.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jude 🙂 I don’t get to see them enough around here, so when I do it is pure joy 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful lighting and detail!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 It was one of those sun peek-a-booing from behind the clouds days so the light was unpredictable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It certainly is a pretty one and quite small going by the size of the clover flower beneath it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 Yes, small and beautiful 🙂
LikeLike
A little beauty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anki 🙂
LikeLike
Well, that was long wait, indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very pretty and very nice captures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ellen 🙂
LikeLike