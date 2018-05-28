Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas

I haven’t seen this trully beautiful small butterfly for some years around here, in fact the last time I photographed it was 10 years to the month. It was certainly making the most of this White Clover.

Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas

Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

May 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Sigma 18-300mm lens.

Advertisements

13 thoughts on “Small Copper Lycaena phlaeas

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.