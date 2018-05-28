Not Bagpuss (If Anybody Remembers?) But Bagworm

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Bagworm Psyche casta larva

On a walk this morning I came across what looks like a tiny bundle of straw on a low growing plant leaf. I observed it for a short while and it began to move …

This is a moth larva called Common Bagworm Psyche casta, and it forms a protective little house around itself out of plant material. This one has used grass stalks. Bagworms are sometimes called ‘Case-bearers’. The larva feeds on grasses, lichen and decaying plant material, popping its head out as it does.

May 2018, local field margin, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

20 thoughts on “Not Bagpuss (If Anybody Remembers?) But Bagworm

  2. This looks different from what we grew up knowing as bagworms. They lived in a little “bag” that hung on branches of pine trees. Our Dad paid us either 1 or 5 cents (can’t remember) for every one we picked off the tree.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Lol! 🙂 Some people who don’t know me better might think I am a bit strange, for on my walks I will just stop for a while looking over bushes and plants, and if I am lucky I will spot something of interest. Thank you very much, Ted 🙂

      Like

      Reply

