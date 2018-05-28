Not Bagpuss (If Anybody Remembers?) But Bagworm

On a walk this morning I came across what looks like a tiny bundle of straw on a low growing plant leaf. I observed it for a short while and it began to move …

This is a moth larva called Common Bagworm Psyche casta, and it forms a protective little house around itself out of plant material. This one has used grass stalks. Bagworms are sometimes called ‘Case-bearers’. The larva feeds on grasses, lichen and decaying plant material, popping its head out as it does.

May 2018, local field margin, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

