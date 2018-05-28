On a walk this morning I came across what looks like a tiny bundle of straw on a low growing plant leaf. I observed it for a short while and it began to move …
This is a moth larva called Common Bagworm Psyche casta, and it forms a protective little house around itself out of plant material. This one has used grass stalks. Bagworms are sometimes called ‘Case-bearers’. The larva feeds on grasses, lichen and decaying plant material, popping its head out as it does.
May 2018, local field margin, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
20 thoughts on “Not Bagpuss (If Anybody Remembers?) But Bagworm”
Brilliant macro shots, Pete!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
This looks different from what we grew up knowing as bagworms. They lived in a little “bag” that hung on branches of pine trees. Our Dad paid us either 1 or 5 cents (can’t remember) for every one we picked off the tree.
Fascinating. It must be quite strong for its size!
I think it might be more of a camouflage thing, but it is surely fascinating.
How bizarre!
Wow, this entire series is really impressive. The fact you even noticed it is amazing. Good thing I work with Alligators 😂😂😂.
Lol! 🙂 Some people who don’t know me better might think I am a bit strange, for on my walks I will just stop for a while looking over bushes and plants, and if I am lucky I will spot something of interest. Thank you very much, Ted 🙂
Interesting!
How strange! We have Case Moths which I imagine would be the same or similar to what ‘Marilyn Albright’ describes above. I’ve seen nothing like this!
They are strange, and other moths from this same family use different materials to build their ‘cases’.
Oh I see! Thank you Pete!
Saw my very first …. and only bagworm a couple of years ago on the Lemon Verbena a bush in the garden and have not seen one since.
Nice shots.
I thought you were gonna tell me about your first episode of Bagpuss, then 😉 Thank you, Ark 🙂
I never actually saw Bagpuss.
I was hooked on Andy Pandy, Bill and Ben and Magic Roundabout.
I finally switched to Thunderbirds when I was 26, or maybe 27? It was a wrench, I can tell you.
But we all have to grow up sometime, right?
You got me laughing agan here, Ark! 🙂 I was hooked on all those you mention when I was a kid.
Oh, and don’t forget the Clangers!
Hey, some of us never grow up, or want to grow up 🙂
I’ll bet you have them all on DVD don’t you. Pete?
Your secret is safe with me …. honest!
You got me again, laughing in a heap, Ark! 🙂 I am still in the throes of collecting every last episode 😉
Knew it!
🙂
