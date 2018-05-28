This is a Leaf Beetle that just loves Reed Sweet-grass. The beetle really shines bronze when the sun catches it just right. I couldn’t get any closer to take photos or I would have fell in the pond!
May 2018, pond edge, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Donacia semicuprea”
Close enough to get great images. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate it, thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really shows the scale in these photos, such tiny subjects. Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 First time I have ever seen these beetles.
LikeLiked by 1 person