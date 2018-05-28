Donacia semicuprea

Donacia semicuprea

This is a Leaf Beetle that just loves Reed Sweet-grass. The beetle really shines bronze when the sun catches it just right. I couldn’t get any closer to take photos or I would have fell in the pond!

May 2018, pond edge, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

