This is the mature female typica form, which has the same colours as the male. I don’t think my eyes will ever tire of seeing such a beautiful, rich and vibrant combination of blues.
May 2018, pond edge, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.
10 thoughts on “Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans”
You know what we call it here!😋 We call it the needle fly, as its nick name. 😊 Because of the needle structured tail. And a very humble and smooth moving fly. You captured it amazingly! 😍
Thank you very much, Himanshi, and interesting to know your nickname for it! 🙂
No, it´s hard to ever get tired of seeing these fantastic beauties, although I’m not lucky enough to see them so often. Amazing images Pete!
Thank you very much, Anita 🙂 I am always on the look out for them on my travels near water.
That’s a beauty, Pete. I really like that second image with the full profile on the leaf –nice detail.
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 They are lovely creatures, but they don’t always keep still whilst you are fiddling with your camera 🙂
These are beautiful creatures, Pete. I love the deep blue in the body.
Dwight
Thank you, Dwight 🙂 It is a very attractive blue.
Beautiful detail and colour Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
