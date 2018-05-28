Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans female typica form

This is the mature female typica form, which has the same colours as the male. I don’t think my eyes will ever tire of seeing such a beautiful, rich and vibrant combination of blues.

Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans female typica form

May 2018, pond edge, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

10 thoughts on “Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans

  1. You know what we call it here!😋 We call it the needle fly, as its nick name. 😊 Because of the needle structured tail. And a very humble and smooth moving fly. You captured it amazingly! 😍

