Return of The Sun Fly Posted on 27/05/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer Sun Fly Helophilus pendulus resting on a stone on the edge of my garden pond. May 2018, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.
8 thoughts on “Return of The Sun Fly”
Fantastic.
Thank you, Rabirius :
What a sweet subject. Very nice!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 For a fly, they are quite attractive.
I had no idea there were that many Hover Flies. Always impressed the way you can capture that tiny world.
Thank you very much, Ted 🙂 There are around 280 different species of hoverly in this country, and many more globally. I am always fascinated by their aerodynamics and their bold colouring and patterning.
Amazing!
Thank you 🙂
