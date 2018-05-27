Return of The Sun Fly

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sun Fly Helophilus pendulus

Sun Fly Helophilus pendulus resting on a stone on the edge of my garden pond. May 2018, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

 

8 thoughts on “Return of The Sun Fly

    • Thank you very much, Ted 🙂 There are around 280 different species of hoverly in this country, and many more globally. I am always fascinated by their aerodynamics and their bold colouring and patterning.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

