By pure coincidence as I was photographing the garden pond for the previous blog to my joy I had this delightful little visitor alight on the Yellow Flag Iris.
It is called the Marmalade Hoverfly Episyrphus balteatus, and I had to do quite the balancing act, getting my socks wet more than once, to get these photos as it had landed on the Iris which is growing in the pond.
At first it appeared to be feeding or drinking water droplets from the flower, but it was also giving its back legs a good washing.
Whatever it was doing it certainly brightened up this rainy, grey leaden day for me 🙂
Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer
May 2018, garden pond, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm with AML72-01 achromatic macro lens and Sigma 105mm macro lens. Yep, it even gave me time to change lenses between shots.
25 thoughts on “Let’s Have Some Marmalade!”
Wonderful captures of the fly and the iris bloom with water droplets, Pete. It’s great you were able to capitalize on his appearance.
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 It was so preoccupied with the Iris I don’t think it even knew I was there.
Sure worth getting a bit wet for these excellent shots!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 My socks soon dried out in the warmth of the sun, when it eventually came out 🙂
Excellent shots. The folded wings over its body look like clear glass.
Thank you, David 🙂 They a beautiful insect.
Very pretty the two of them. The Iris seems the perfect place for this fly.
Thank you, Susanne 🙂 They do seem to go well together 🙂
What a beauty she is! 🙂 and bonus points for cooperating with the photographer, right? 😉
Right indeed, Camilla, thank you 🙂
Double delight!! 🙂
🙂
I do like hoverflies
Beautiful shots!
Thank you, Angela 🙂
Just the colour shot I need this morning – thank you!
Thank you, Liz 🙂 I am pleased you like it!
How clever you were to spot and then photograph its back legs being washed.
Love the composition and DOF in the last shot.
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 I think Lady Luck gave a hand with the leg washing image 🙂
A perfect match!
🙂
Oh these are great! Amongst my garden favourites of yours ❤
Thank you, Diana 🙂 I am pleased you like them! 🙂
Great serie Pete! Did you feed marmalade to the fly so that it would be quiet??
Lol! Thank you, Greta 🙂
