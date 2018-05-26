Garden Pond After 3 Years

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Garden Pond

As requested by my blogging friend Vicki (who has a lovely blog called ‘Living With nature’), here are some pics of the garden pond as it has grown and established itself over the past three years. No sun today so very grey and overcast when I took these photos. It’s only very small, but it does attract wildlife. Birds will come and drink or bathe in the water. Hoverflies, damselflies and water beetles have bred in the pond. Frogs and toads visit regular. And the Pfeiffer’s Amber Snail (Oxyloma elegans) has taken up permanent residence there.

Oh, and can you spot the Marmalade? A hoverfly that is? 🙂 I will feature the Marmalade Hoverfly in my next blog.

Garden Pond

Yellow Flag Iris Iris pseudacorus

May 2018, garden pond, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

31 thoughts on “Garden Pond After 3 Years

  10. Wow Pete! Its so simple, restrained and natural-looking. Kudos to you, its a lovely, beautiful wildlife and human paradise! I like the way you’ve bought the gravel right down to the water so there’s no hard ‘edge’. The detail on the pedestal of the bird-bath looks pretty interesting too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Now it has matured more it has blended in more with its surroundings and new plantings. I liked the idea of the pebbles falling into the water, which helps wildlife get a footing to get back out if they want to as well as looking kind of like a beach in minature. Thank you for your lovely comment, Liz 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  12. Thanks for posting, Pete. The pond is looking wonderful and very healthy. That bird bath (?) carved out of a tree trunk is the most unusual one I’ve ever seen and perfectly placed in your landscaping. Nice to see a wonderful mixture of shapes and colours in the leaves. So many gardeners in their search for flowers forget that leaves can be just as beautiful.
    Its an oasis that I’m truly envious of.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • You are welcome, Vicki, and thank you for asking 🙂 Yes it is a bird bath and the birds use it regularly. I am pleased how it has grown and matured over those few short years and is looking more natural. I do love my leaves and the variety nature has to offer.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

