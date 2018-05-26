As requested by my blogging friend Vicki (who has a lovely blog called ‘Living With nature’), here are some pics of the garden pond as it has grown and established itself over the past three years. No sun today so very grey and overcast when I took these photos. It’s only very small, but it does attract wildlife. Birds will come and drink or bathe in the water. Hoverflies, damselflies and water beetles have bred in the pond. Frogs and toads visit regular. And the Pfeiffer’s Amber Snail (Oxyloma elegans) has taken up permanent residence there.
Oh, and can you spot the Marmalade? A hoverfly that is? 🙂 I will feature the Marmalade Hoverfly in my next blog.
May 2018, garden pond, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.
31 thoughts on “Garden Pond After 3 Years”
Beautiful, Pete!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
Wonderful – I love it!
Thank you, Anki 🙂
Lovely, Pete. I can envision many hours spent in that comfy looking chair enjoying that oasis!
On a fine day it is when I can stop, look and listen and hear and see many wonderful things happening in nature 🙂 Thank you, Ellen 🙂
What a beautiful environment you’ve created Pete!
Thank you very much, Belinda 🙂 It is a nice place to lose oneself.
Though small, but it’s a Beauty! 😍
Thank you, Himanshi 🙂 My little world to escape into 🙂
Nice! My favorite part would be the chair. 🙂
Lol! 🙂 It is good for chilling in, thank you, David 🙂
A lovely spot, Pete. I’d be out on the deck all the time!
Thank you very much, Sandy 🙂 I am when the weather permits 🙂
Looks to be a wonderful place to hide from the world.
It sure is, Ted, when the weather allows 🙂
What a peaceful and intriguing spot you have created!
Thank you, Marilyn 🙂 It is very relaxing listening to the sound of the water surrounded by nature.
Wow Pete! Its so simple, restrained and natural-looking. Kudos to you, its a lovely, beautiful wildlife and human paradise! I like the way you’ve bought the gravel right down to the water so there’s no hard ‘edge’. The detail on the pedestal of the bird-bath looks pretty interesting too!
Now it has matured more it has blended in more with its surroundings and new plantings. I liked the idea of the pebbles falling into the water, which helps wildlife get a footing to get back out if they want to as well as looking kind of like a beach in minature. Thank you for your lovely comment, Liz 🙂
What a sweet garden spot, Pete. I can imagine it is a blissful place to sit and take in nature or read a book.
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 It is peaceful, especially with the sound of running water which always soothes and relaxes me.
Understood! We have a similar small pond off our porch and the splashing sound drifts through the open windows to extend the enjoyment inside as well. A lovely, soothing music.
Thanks for posting, Pete. The pond is looking wonderful and very healthy. That bird bath (?) carved out of a tree trunk is the most unusual one I’ve ever seen and perfectly placed in your landscaping. Nice to see a wonderful mixture of shapes and colours in the leaves. So many gardeners in their search for flowers forget that leaves can be just as beautiful.
Its an oasis that I’m truly envious of.
You are welcome, Vicki, and thank you for asking 🙂 Yes it is a bird bath and the birds use it regularly. I am pleased how it has grown and matured over those few short years and is looking more natural. I do love my leaves and the variety nature has to offer.
What a lovely urban oasis. I am picturing myself there … sipping a nice warm cup o’ tea!
Thank you, Diana 🙂 I will go and put the kettle on 🙂
Looking lovely and lush Pete. How does the little fountain work? Solar powered pump? You have created a lovely natural space in your garden.
Thank you, Sandy 🙂 It is low powered and wired to the shed nearby. I find the moving water at this end of the pond helps keep it oxygenated as well as sounding soothing and relaxing.
Dunno who Sandy is, but thanks for the info.
Jude xx
I think I have had too much cider today by the River Severn. That’s my excuse so I am sticking to it, lol! So sorry about that, Jude 🙂 Now I am wondering if I have called Sandy, Jude 😉
