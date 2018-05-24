Finally, After 3 Years …

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Yellow Flag Iris Iris pseudacorus

After 3 years since I built my small garden pond and planted these Yellow Flag Iris Iris pseudacorus, they have flowered for the first time to my joy. This is the first bloom, and it looks like there are many more to come.

May 2018, garden pond, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

