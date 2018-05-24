After 3 years since I built my small garden pond and planted these Yellow Flag Iris Iris pseudacorus, they have flowered for the first time to my joy. This is the first bloom, and it looks like there are many more to come.
May 2018, garden pond, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.
4 thoughts on “Finally, After 3 Years …”
Worth waiting for Pete!!
I thought they might not ever flower! But yes, worth the wait! Thank you, Anita 🙂
Wow! It’s beautiful. Your wait for three years has shown up successfully. Nature never disappoints one.
Thank you, Himanshi 🙂 You are right, nature never disappoints! 🙂
