Buttercup Fields Posted on 23/05/2018 by Pete Hillman A field which runs alongside my local canal carpeted in low growing buttercups. May 2018, local pasture near canal, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
9 thoughts on “Buttercup Fields”
Oh, what a beautiful place! I always wanted a horse growing up. I need to get out to find some wildflower fields!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sumyanna 🙂 Yes, get on out there amongst the fields and meadows! 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful image! The horse looks so peaceful 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
All that yellow — PLUS! a horse AND a canal. Lucky you. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely peaceful scene.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ellen 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It must be a visual treat!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure is! 🙂
LikeLike