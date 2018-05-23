An Evening Visitor

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Large Red Damselfly Pyrrhosoma nymphula

Large Red Damselfly Pyrrhosoma nymphula, this evening May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm.

