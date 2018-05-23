An Evening Visitor Posted on 23/05/201823/05/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer Large Red Damselfly Pyrrhosoma nymphula, this evening May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Sigma 18-300mm. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “An Evening Visitor”
I wouldn’t mind having that beautiful visitor where I am 😁 Great images as always Pete!!!
Thank you, Anita 🙂 I count myself so lucky to have them stop by and chill with me 🙂
What a beauty. Very nice Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
I had a different species land on my finger yesterday. No photo, but one really wasn’t needed,since it was content to sit and be admired at a distance of about six inches!
It’s lovely when they do that. I had one the other day do exactly that before flying off.
Nice shot Pete.
Thank you, Brian 🙂
Great pictures of your evening visitor Pete.
Thank you, Greta 🙂 They are always a pleasure to see.
Beautiful shots, Pete. It’s great to see that the season of dragonflies/damselflies is upon you too.
Thank you, Mike 🙂 Yes, they are starting to appear more now 🙂
Beautiful!
Thank you, Anki 🙂
